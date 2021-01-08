Dr. Mark Freeborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Freeborn, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Freeborn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Island Hospital.
Locations
EvergreenHealth Spine & Neurosurgical Care12039 NE 128th St Ste 500, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5590Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeborn was excellent. He was awesome, explained what things meant and was very thoughtful from the first consultation, surgery, post-op follow up, and rehab etc. Huge thank you to him and every single staff member from front desk staff members to MAs, schedule coordinator/MA Anne, PA-C Jennifer, ARNP Melissa NP in his office. He is a great surgeon and I can't thank him and all the spinal surgery team staff enough. Thanks to him and his staff, I am excitedely ready to go back to work soon.
About Dr. Mark Freeborn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington/Harborview Medical Center
- University Of Wa/Harborview Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeborn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeborn accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeborn has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeborn.
