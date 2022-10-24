Dr. Frattali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Frattali, MD
Dr. Mark Frattali, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 300 Lackawanna Ave Unit 200, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-7864
Scranton Anesthesia Services PC415 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 504-8100
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-7864
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-7864
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Excellent experience with caring and excellent doctor. He did a complicated surgery on me that could have had life-altering results. But his care and expertise made it that I ended up with no lasting issues! Plus … the tumor that Dr Frattali removed had been missed by several different doctors over several years! He was the only one who found it … a tumor which had been the cause that kept landing me in ER’s for urgent care! An unexpected bonus was that my formerly quivering lip and shaky hands were no longer doing either starting immediately after the surgery! Dr Frattali is the best!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
