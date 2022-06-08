See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Temple Terrace, FL
Dr. Mark Frankle, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Frankle, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Frankle works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Humerus Fracture
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Hyperextension Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Girdle Defect - Mental Retardation, Familial Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Stingers Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 08, 2022
    It was over an hour drive for us to Dr. Frankle's office but we were told he was the best. We waited TWO HOURS and only saw the PA. So disappointed. I left there knowing no more than when I got there.
    Andrea H. — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Frankle, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780680074
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U S Fla
    Residency
    Internship
    • University South Florida
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Grinnell College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Frankle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frankle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frankle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frankle works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL. View the full address on Dr. Frankle’s profile.

    Dr. Frankle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

