Dr. Mark Frankle, MD
Dr. Mark Frankle, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Tampa General Hospital.
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Tampa General Hospital
It was over an hour drive for us to Dr. Frankle's office but we were told he was the best. We waited TWO HOURS and only saw the PA. So disappointed. I left there knowing no more than when I got there.
About Dr. Mark Frankle, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic
- U S Fla
- University South Florida
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Grinnell College
Dr. Frankle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
