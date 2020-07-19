Dr. Mark Fradin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fradin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fradin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Fradin, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Locations
Chapel Hill Dermatology891 Willow Dr Ste 1, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 942-3106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Fradin's since 1978. I think the world of him and would recommend him highly!!
About Dr. Mark Fradin, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306809157
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fradin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fradin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fradin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fradin has seen patients for Dry Skin, Ringworm and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fradin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fradin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fradin.
