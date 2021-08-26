Overview

Dr. Mark Fox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.



Dr. Fox works at Blanchard Valley Medical Associates in Findlay, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.