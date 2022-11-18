Dr. Mark Fortson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fortson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Fortson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Fortson works at
Locations
-
1
Southeastern Gastroenterology Associates PC2200 Hamilton Rd Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 655-8800
-
2
St. Francis Center for Digestive Disorders LLC2300 Manchester Expy Ste A201, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 320-2766
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fortson?
Was a great doctor.
About Dr. Mark Fortson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457452591
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortson works at
Dr. Fortson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.