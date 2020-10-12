Dr. Mark Fontana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fontana, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Fontana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6251 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 300, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-5000
Women First Ob Gyn Pllc1177 N ROAD ST, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (252) 384-2560
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience and wonderful surgeon. Did my Gastric Sleeve surgery. Everything went exactly as he explained. Cannot recommend Dr. Fontana enough.
About Dr. Mark Fontana, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Dr. Fontana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontana has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fontana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontana.
