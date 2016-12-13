Overview

Dr. Mark Foehr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyandanch, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Foehr works at MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER in Wyandanch, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.