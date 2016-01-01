Dr. Mark Flugman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flugman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Flugman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Flugman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Flugman works at
Locations
Mark Flugman M.d. P.c.176 N Village Ave Ste 2A, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Flugman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013901024
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flugman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flugman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flugman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flugman has seen patients for Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flugman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flugman speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Flugman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flugman.
