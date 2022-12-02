Overview

Dr. Mark Fleischman, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.



Dr. Fleischman works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood in Leawood, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.