Dr. Mark Fleischman, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (310)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Fleischman, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.

Dr. Fleischman works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood in Leawood, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood
    11550 Granada St Fl 2, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 451-7546
  2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit
    3265 NE Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 454-3424
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am -
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  3
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park
    7901 W 135th St # 100, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 754-5091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Lipomas
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Lipomas
Actinic Keratosis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 02, 2022
    He is personable-fast and very thorough! I’ve had 2 surgeries done and he’s so kind and reassuring. I have high anxiety but he’s great at making it less stressful. Excellent results with no scar! Highly recommend!
    DA Hawkins — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Fleischman, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215975867
    Education & Certifications

    • Mohs Derm Skin Canc Center
    • Univ Of Ok Coll Of Med, Dermatology Creighton Univ Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
    • St Joseph Hospital Creighton University
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • NEBRASKA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Fleischman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleischman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleischman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleischman has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleischman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    310 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

