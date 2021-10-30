Overview

Dr. Mark Fleckner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Fleckner works at Mark R Fleckner MD PC in Garden City, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.