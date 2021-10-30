See All Ophthalmologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Mark Fleckner, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Fleckner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Fleckner works at Mark R Fleckner MD PC in Garden City, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Garden City Office
    520 Franklin Ave Ste 123, Garden City, NY 11530 (516) 739-5905
    Fresh Meadows Office
    6134 188th St Ste 206, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 (718) 454-7700

  Mercy Medical Center

Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Ocular Hypertension
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Oct 30, 2021
    I came to Dr. Fleckner with a detachment in my left eye which rendered me sightless. He performed surgery that day and restored my vision. His follow up care was excellent as well. Dr. Fleckner is truly am amzing retinal specialist. I will be forever grateful for the care I received from him and his staff.
    Alan Ackerman — Oct 30, 2021
    Ophthalmology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1225063274
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Faulkner Hosp
    Medical Education
    Dr. Mark Fleckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleckner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleckner has seen patients for Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleckner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleckner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleckner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

