Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Fisher, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fall River, MA.
Dr. Fisher works at
The Neurosurgery Center of Southern New England PC277 Pleasant St Ste 101, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 646-7615
- 2 67 SLADES FERRY AVE, Somerset, MA 02726 Directions (508) 676-3292
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fisher is an excellent Rheumatologist. He is the second Rheumatologist that I have seen and I trust his judgement and treatment plans. After being basically dismissed by the first RA doctor, Dr Fisher took the time to do extensive blood work, exams and imaging to definitively diagnose me as having Rheumatoid Arthritis. I was referred to him by a friend, and travel over an hour to see him. It is well worth the time and travel. Dr. Fisher takes the time to thoroughly ask questions, exam you and allow you to ask questions on all diagnoses and medications. While I initially found him to be very dry/matter of fact, after being a patent for 2 years, I have a great rapport with him and look forward to visits with him. He is very accessible through the online portal and communicates regularly with my PCP. I highly recommend Dr. Fisher!
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1932308244
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.