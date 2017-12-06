Dr. Mark Fishel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fishel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Fishel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Fishel works at
Locations
-
1
Kirkland13107 121st Way NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-6200
-
2
Neurological Associates Of Washington1600 116th Ave NE Ste 304, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 505-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment with Dr. Fishel yesterday and was very impressed. Dr. Fishel was thoughtful and thorough. He spent a good amount of time with me discussing my symptoms and trying to develop an accurate profile of my overall health and ailments. He seemed genuinely interested in helping me without pushing unwarranted procedures or medications. I recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Fishel, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishel accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishel has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishel.
