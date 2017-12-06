Overview

Dr. Mark Fishel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Fishel works at Kirkland in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.