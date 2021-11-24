Dr. Mark Finger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Finger, MD
Dr. Mark Finger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Carolyn Bromley19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been with doctor finger for twenty years ! He has guided me in the right direction over the years in life and the right medication
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1407912652
- Hillside Hospital
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
- TRINITY COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
