Dr. Mark Finger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Finger works at New York Center for Neuropsychological Services in New York, NY with other offices in Kew Gardens, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.