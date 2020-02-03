See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Filstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Filstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Filstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Filstein works at MARK FILSTEIN LLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Sultan, MD
Dr. Mark Sultan, MD
8 (37)
View Profile
Dr. Jess Ting, MD
Dr. Jess Ting, MD
6 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Filstein LLC
    161 Madison Ave Rm 4E, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 481-4041

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Filstein?

Feb 03, 2020
I went with 325cc Mid Profile Under the Muscle and let me tell you.....AMAZING RESULTS. I don't think I have ever touched my boobs this much or stared at them lol. I have gotten many compliments on them already at 2 months in. My cleavage looks amazing, you cannot even see my scars, they are squishy, they bounce. It's still winter so I have enough time for them to drop and fluff before summer comes. I would like to say a big thank you to Dr. Filstein, Jocelin and staff for my journey. I am very happy and excited with my new look and more confident as a person. They made me feel comfortable and confident about every aspect of the procedure, so my experience was as smooth and worry-free as possible. I was given all the information and time needed to think about it. And when I decided, they were there, caring every step of the way. Highly Recommend.
Tessa Lambo — Feb 03, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Filstein, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Filstein, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Filstein to family and friends

Dr. Filstein's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Filstein

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Filstein, MD.

About Dr. Mark Filstein, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649396110
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Filstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Filstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Filstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Filstein works at MARK FILSTEIN LLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Filstein’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Filstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mark Filstein, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.