Dr. Mark Filstein, MD
Dr. Mark Filstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Mark Filstein LLC161 Madison Ave Rm 4E, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 481-4041
I went with 325cc Mid Profile Under the Muscle and let me tell you.....AMAZING RESULTS. I don't think I have ever touched my boobs this much or stared at them lol. I have gotten many compliments on them already at 2 months in. My cleavage looks amazing, you cannot even see my scars, they are squishy, they bounce. It's still winter so I have enough time for them to drop and fluff before summer comes. I would like to say a big thank you to Dr. Filstein, Jocelin and staff for my journey. I am very happy and excited with my new look and more confident as a person. They made me feel comfortable and confident about every aspect of the procedure, so my experience was as smooth and worry-free as possible. I was given all the information and time needed to think about it. And when I decided, they were there, caring every step of the way. Highly Recommend.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Filstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filstein.
