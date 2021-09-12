Dr. Mark Filidei, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filidei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Filidei, DO
Dr. Mark Filidei, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS.
Amen Clinics Inc.3150 Bristol St Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (949) 266-3750
- Aetna
I appreciate very much Dr Filidei because he's not only very knowledgeable but he's very careful with every detail, for example with the lab results. He has given me very important and helpful information. He explores deeply the data to find the causes behind the symptoms. I also like that he listens to my concerns very attentively. His assistant Mayra is great too, very efficient, helpful and kind.
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1518039197
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS
Dr. Filidei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filidei accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filidei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
