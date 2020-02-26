Overview

Dr. Mark Figgie, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Figgie works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.