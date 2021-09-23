Dr. Mark Fierro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fierro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fierro, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Fierro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Fierro is an amazing doctor. He is very knowledgeable, cares about his patients, and has a wonderful bedside manner. He has been my Dr for over 10 years and has delivered my 2 babies. My second delivery was very complicated and he saved my life.
About Dr. Mark Fierro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1114155496
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
