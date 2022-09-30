Dr. Mark Field, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Field, MD
Dr. Mark Field, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 924-2424
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can always discuss my health options and know Dr. Field will give me information that is best for me and my situation. He knows my issues well enough to develop the best plan for me.
About Dr. Mark Field, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871541987
- University Of So Al Hosps
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Field has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Field on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
