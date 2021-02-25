Dr. Mark Fetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fetter, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Fetter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fetter works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Plastic Surgery Center1615 Petroglyph Point Dr, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 777-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fetter?
Absolute best in town! I won’t go anywhere else
About Dr. Mark Fetter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568427490
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Med Coll Ohio
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fetter works at
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Fetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.