Dr. Mark Fesenmyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Fesenmyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Internal Medicine Associates1500 S Lake Park Ave, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 738-2081
Internal Medicine Associates8895 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-2081
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. He was very detailed and took time to answe all my questions.
About Dr. Mark Fesenmyer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992770390
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- University Of Minnesota
- Indiana University School of Medicine
