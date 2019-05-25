Overview

Dr. Mark Fesenmyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Fesenmyer works at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.