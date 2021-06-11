Dr. Mark Ferri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ferri, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Ferri, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Ferri works at
Locations
Ohana Osteopathic and Wellness Center122 Oneawa St Ste 101, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-4263
Braun Urgent Care Kailua LLC130 Kailua Rd Ste 111, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-4411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ferri's treatments have helped me tremendously with chronic back pain, headaches, migraines, and anxiety. Don't waste your time with chiropractors, go see this trusted Osteopath. I can't recommend him highly enough! His schedule books very far in advance, but he is worth the wait and his office staff is very friendly and they use a waitlist to see me sooner when I'm in pain.
About Dr. Mark Ferri, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811088065
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferri, there are benefits to both methods.