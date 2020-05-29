See All Plastic Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Mark E Feldmann, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark E Feldmann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Feldmann works at Carilion Clinic Wound Center in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Carilion Clinic Wound Center
    101 Elm Ave SE Fl 1, Roanoke, VA 24013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-4325
    Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center
    2107 Rosalind Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 853-0510
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke
    3 Riverside Cir Ste 400, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 29, 2020
    Dr. Feldman is an excellent Plastic Surgeon and an exceptionally nice person. I highly recommend him.
    R. C. Ewers — May 29, 2020
    About Dr. Mark E Feldmann, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English
    1295818201
    VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Mark E Feldmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldmann works at Carilion Clinic Wound Center in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Dr. Feldmann’s profile.

    Dr. Feldmann has seen patients for Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

