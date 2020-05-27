Dr. Mark Feeman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Feeman, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Feeman, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Locations
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Cumming2450 Atlanta Hwy Ste 903, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (404) 476-7708Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Practice2712 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 659-5909Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Atlanta315 Boulevard NE Ste 316, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (470) 226-0480Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Snellville2675 Main St W, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (470) 226-0240Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Villa Rica125 Commons Way Ste 203, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (470) 226-0260Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia, P.C.2108 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (404) 659-5909
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia, P.C.2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 315, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 659-5909
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia, P.C.611 North Ave # 100, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (404) 659-5909
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feeman is a fantastic physician. He is knowledgeable and caring. Terrific! His staff is also wonderful. My thanks to all of them!
About Dr. Mark Feeman, DO
- Pain Management
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1598742405
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
