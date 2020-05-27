Overview

Dr. Mark Feeman, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Feeman works at Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Cumming in Cumming, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA, Atlanta, GA, Snellville, GA, Villa Rica, GA and Dacula, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.