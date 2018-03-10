Dr. Fedder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Fedder, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Fedder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6812 State Route 162 Ste 204, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 391-5070
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fedder was very thorough in explaining my husband's procedure to us. He has a great bedside manner and explained things in layman's terms. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Fedder, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedder has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedder.
