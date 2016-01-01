Overview

Dr. Mark Faucher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE.



Dr. Faucher works at Bosley NYC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.