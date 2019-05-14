Overview

Dr. Mark Faries, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Faries works at The Angeles Clinic & Research Institute, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.