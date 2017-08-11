Overview

Dr. Mark Falvo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Falvo works at DELAWARE SURGICAL GROUP, PC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.