Dr. Mark Falls, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Falls, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Northern Virginia Center for Eye Care8150 Leesburg Pike Ste 909, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 356-8823
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Falls?
Dr. Mark Falls is terrifically, kind, patient, & very intelligent eye doctor. He cares for our entire family of 6.
About Dr. Mark Falls, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1902974983
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falls has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falls works at
Dr. Falls has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Falls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falls.
