Dr. Mark Fallick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.



Dr. Fallick works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Somers Point, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.