Dr. Mark Fallick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Fallick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Locations
Voorhees2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (877) 388-2778
New Jersey Urology2090 Springdale Rd Ste D, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 751-9010
Somers Point731 Bay Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Directions (877) 388-2778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am interested in finding out if Dr. Fallick is working at another practice in the area since leaving NJ Urology. I have been going to him for a few years now and I really do not want to start all "over" with another provider. I have been very pleased with Dr. Fallick and find it easy to engage in personal conversation about my medical issues.
About Dr. Mark Fallick, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1245297837
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- New England Medical Ctr Hospitals
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fallick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallick has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.