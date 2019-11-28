Overview

Dr. Mark Fallen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Buffalo Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Fallen works at Allina Health in Buffalo, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.