Dr. Mark Falahee, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Falahee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital5315 Elliott Dr Ste 102, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-4110Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great. Spent a lot of time with me
About Dr. Mark Falahee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1285699587
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
- University Michigan
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan
