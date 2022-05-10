Dr. Faber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Faber, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Faber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Bergen Regional Medical Center
Dr. Faber works at
Locations
-
1
Advocare Comprehensive Neurology of New Jersey95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 455-7444
-
2
Saint Barnabas Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave # 225, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7600
-
3
Mark P. Faber, MD594 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043 Directions (973) 746-6711
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faber?
Dr. Faber has helped my daughter tremendously. He was extremely thoughtful and thorough in learning about her and recommended a mild medication that has provided much relief. I feel like I have my girl back, and she feels like she is herself again. The improvements she has experienced have been life changing.
About Dr. Mark Faber, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1134237019
Education & Certifications
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faber works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.