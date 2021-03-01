Dr. Mark Esterle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esterle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Esterle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Esterle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Harrison County Hospital and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Esterle works at
Locations
Stoler Lloyd Horowitz Anderson & Haller Pllc4003 Kresge Way Ste 312, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Harrison County Hospital
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Esterle for years. He has always been very professional. He has always known what was ailing me, and prescibed the correct medicine or surgery. Dr. Esterle seems almost like a family friend. I recommend Dr. Esterle to anyone who needs a Pulmonary Doctor.
About Dr. Mark Esterle, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003954876
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Pulmonary Disease
