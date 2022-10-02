Dr. Eskenazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Eskenazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Eskenazi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Eskenazi works at
Locations
-
1
Spine Institute of South Florida PA5210 Linton Blvd Ste 103, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eskenazi?
I did very well after a surgery in 2019. Want to thank the lord doctor.
About Dr. Mark Eskenazi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386640852
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Centertisch Hospital
- NYU Hosp for Joint Dis
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eskenazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eskenazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eskenazi works at
Dr. Eskenazi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eskenazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskenazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskenazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskenazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskenazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.