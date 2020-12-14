Overview

Dr. Mark Eskandari, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Eskandari works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.