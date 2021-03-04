Overview

Dr. Mark Erickstad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Longview, TX. They completed their residency with Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem



Dr. Erickstad works at Texas Urology Specialists in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.