Dr. Mark Erickstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Erickstad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Erickstad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Longview, TX. They completed their residency with Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
Dr. Erickstad works at
Locations
-
1
Longview802 Medical Dr Ste 400, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-7871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- Longview Regional Medical Center
- Titus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erickstad?
Professional and courteous
About Dr. Mark Erickstad, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1972570307
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickstad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickstad works at
Dr. Erickstad has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickstad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.