Overview

Dr. Mark Erhardt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.



Dr. Erhardt works at Utica Park Clinic in Bartlesville, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.