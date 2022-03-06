Overview

Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.



Dr. Erasmus works at Lovelace Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.