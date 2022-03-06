Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erasmus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Erasmus works at
Locations
-
1
Lovelace Neurosciences Center500 Walter St NE Ste 401, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 727-5910
-
2
Presbyterian Medical Group NSG201 Cedar St SE Ste 5630, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-6399
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erasmus?
I’m a 34 yo female that had a herniated disc in my L4-L5 lower spine. The amount of time it took to just see my specialist was ridiculous BUT I finally got to see Dr. Erasmus and I am so relieved now. I am free from pain that I was experiencing in my leg and back. Dr. Erasmus was very informative, patient, understanding, and him and his entire staff were very warm and welcoming. I definitely recommend Dr. Marc Erasmus for anyone experiencing back and sciatic pain. He is a true hero! Thank you Dr. Marc Erasmus for giving me back my life. I am forever grateful!
About Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1407879513
Education & Certifications
- E Va Med Sch
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erasmus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erasmus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erasmus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erasmus works at
Dr. Erasmus has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erasmus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Erasmus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erasmus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erasmus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erasmus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.