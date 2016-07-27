Dr. Mark Engasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Engasser, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Engasser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monticello, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, CentraCare – Monticello Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Locations
Mark C. Engasser MD,PA1013 Hart Blvd, Monticello, MN 55362 Directions (952) 920-4333
Mark C Engasser MD PA6600 France Ave S Ste 615, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 926-8925
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- CentraCare – Monticello Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark Engasser is the most gentel kind person and the best Dr. I have seen in Minnesota. It seems the Doctors here are out for the money and not interested in finding the cause of your issue. Dr. Engasser will tell you the truth do what needs to be done and not let you leave to you fully understand what you have and how to treat it. I have seen many Doctors and had some good ones but Mark Engasser is the greatest and a rare value for his profession.
About Dr. Mark Engasser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Minn, Minneapolis
- Hennepin Co Med Center Minnea
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Williams College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Engasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.