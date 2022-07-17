Dr. Mark Enander, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Enander, DPM
Dr. Mark Enander, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Ocean Orthopedic Services Inc.333 School St Ste 203, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 725-8989
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was diagnosed with several severe problems with my feet. Dr. Enander was referred to me by my primary care and he is absolutely the best! Extremely knowledgeable, awesome personality and funny. Takes his time and explains everything in detail. Answers all your questions to my understanding. Been his patient for two years and continuing. He makes sure you have all the diagnostic testing so he can determine my conditions with absolute accuracy. He has and continues to treat me. Brilliant in his field. Do not hesitate to contact Dr. Enander with any foot or feet issues. He is top notch. I would also like to recognize Annette who is very professional, polite, caring and is the most accomdating with patients. The two of them make an unbelievable team. My wife and I have the utmost respect for her and her abilities. She goes above and beyond and I know when I leave the office. She has done everything perfectly. She follows up with me. An Extremely intelligent woman in this field.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1285690610
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Enander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enander speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Enander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enander.
