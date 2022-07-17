See All Podiatrists in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. Mark Enander, DPM

Podiatry
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Enander, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Enander works at Ocean Orthopedic Services Inc. in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Orthopedic Services Inc.
    333 School St Ste 203, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 725-8989

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 17, 2022
    I was diagnosed with several severe problems with my feet. Dr. Enander was referred to me by my primary care and he is absolutely the best! Extremely knowledgeable, awesome personality and funny. Takes his time and explains everything in detail. Answers all your questions to my understanding. Been his patient for two years and continuing. He makes sure you have all the diagnostic testing so he can determine my conditions with absolute accuracy. He has and continues to treat me. Brilliant in his field. Do not hesitate to contact Dr. Enander with any foot or feet issues. He is top notch. I would also like to recognize Annette who is very professional, polite, caring and is the most accomdating with patients. The two of them make an unbelievable team. My wife and I have the utmost respect for her and her abilities. She goes above and beyond and I know when I leave the office. She has done everything perfectly. She follows up with me. An Extremely intelligent woman in this field.
    William Heap — Jul 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Enander, DPM
    About Dr. Mark Enander, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285690610
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Enander, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Enander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Enander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Enander works at Ocean Orthopedic Services Inc. in Pawtucket, RI. View the full address on Dr. Enander’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Enander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

