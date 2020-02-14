Dr. Mark Emery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Emery, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Emery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center and Valley Medical Center.
Kirby Lautman34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
I have been a patient of Dr. Emery's for many years. I find that regardless of what my medical issue is, he listens to me and actually hears what I have to say. I see him treat his patients with kindness, from the children I see in the waiting room to the geriatric like myself. I highly recommend Dr. Emery
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Minn Ear Hand & Neck Clin|Minn Ear Hand &amp; Neck Clin
- Dalhousie University
- Royal Can Hosp
- QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- St. Francis Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Valley Medical Center
