Overview

Dr. Mark Emery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Emery works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

