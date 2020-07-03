Overview

Dr. Mark Emery, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Emery works at Novant Health Pinnacle Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.