Dr. Mark Emas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Emas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Emas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Emas works at
Locations
-
1
Emas Spine and Brain4085 University Blvd S Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 448-4180
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emas?
Very professional and straight up!! I have seen different neurologist throughout the country and Dr Emas is absolutely the best!!
About Dr. Mark Emas, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053471987
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Boston University Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emas works at
Dr. Emas has seen patients for Low Back Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Emas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.