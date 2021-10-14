See All Neurologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Mark Emas, MD

Neurology
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Emas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Emas works at Emas Spine & Brain Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emas Spine and Brain
    4085 University Blvd S Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 448-4180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Concussion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dr. Mark Emas, MD
    About Dr. Mark Emas, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053471987
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Residency
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Saint Francis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Emas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emas works at Emas Spine & Brain Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Emas’s profile.

    Dr. Emas has seen patients for Low Back Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Emas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

