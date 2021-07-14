See All Hand Surgeons in Mission Viejo, CA
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Elzik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Elzik works at South Orange County Orthopedics in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    California Physician Consultants PC
    26730 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-2154
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 14, 2021
    I am a Neurosurgeon at Mission Hospital, Hoag, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, and Saddleback Memorial, so when my dad broke his wrist I naturally reached out to numerous colleagues to find the very best. Dr. Elzik was recommended to me by a multitude of primary care and specialty orthopedic surgeons, so I can at least attest to his excellent reputation in Orange County among physicians which is probably the highest validation of reputation possible. My dad was under Dr. Elzik's care, and he offered both conservative and minimally invasive surgical options. He took a very caring approach and at the same time discussed the technical nuances of his approaches that made it very clear to me that he was a thorough and very technically skilled surgeon. I tell my own patients all the time that you only want to get surgery once, and given that, you want a good surgeon. Dr. Elzik is not only very genuine and caring, he is a surgeon's surgeon with regards to skill. Take it from another surgeon
    Jason Liauw — Jul 14, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Elzik, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093904302
    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    • Duke University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Elzik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elzik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elzik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elzik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elzik works at South Orange County Orthopedics in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Elzik’s profile.

    Dr. Elzik has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elzik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Elzik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elzik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elzik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elzik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

