Dr. Mark Elzik, MD
Dr. Mark Elzik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
California Physician Consultants PC26730 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I am a Neurosurgeon at Mission Hospital, Hoag, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, and Saddleback Memorial, so when my dad broke his wrist I naturally reached out to numerous colleagues to find the very best. Dr. Elzik was recommended to me by a multitude of primary care and specialty orthopedic surgeons, so I can at least attest to his excellent reputation in Orange County among physicians which is probably the highest validation of reputation possible. My dad was under Dr. Elzik's care, and he offered both conservative and minimally invasive surgical options. He took a very caring approach and at the same time discussed the technical nuances of his approaches that made it very clear to me that he was a thorough and very technically skilled surgeon. I tell my own patients all the time that you only want to get surgery once, and given that, you want a good surgeon. Dr. Elzik is not only very genuine and caring, he is a surgeon's surgeon with regards to skill. Take it from another surgeon
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1093904302
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
- University of California at Los Angeles
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Elzik has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elzik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
