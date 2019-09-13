Dr. Ellen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Ellen, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ellen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ellen works at
Locations
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-7353
2
Dept of Veteran Affairs700 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 933-8101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellen is a brilliant sports medicine physician with several years of experience. He has an outspoken, no-nonsense personality and will probably figure out what the issue is and how to effectively address it by the first minute of your first encounter. For this very reason he may come across as blunt or rushed. He’s not. He’s just well above your average physician. He’s in fact nicer than he may appear. The first time I saw him he was distributing lollipops to the patients in the waiting room, which I thought was the cutest.
About Dr. Mark Ellen, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellen, there are benefits to both methods.