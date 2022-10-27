Overview

Dr. Mark Ehrenpreis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Ehrenpreis works at All Med & Rehabilitation of New York in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.