Overview

Dr. Mark Edge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Edge works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.