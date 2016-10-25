Dr. Mark Edelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Edelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Edelman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Edelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark H. Edelman M.d. P.A.9055 Katy Fwy Ste 304, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 795-4333
-
2
Memorial Clinical Associates16001 Park Ten Pl Ste 300, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (713) 407-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edelman?
I met Dr. Edelman during a 45 day stay at Memorial Hermann Memorial City hospital after 4 major stomach procedures. During my stay he saw me daily for a number of weeks to help manage a huge open stomach wound that was also experiencing infection. His care and professionalism both in the hospital as well as when I saw him weekly at the hospital wound care follow up is the reason my stomach wound healed quicker than the initial surgeon had stated. I highly recommend Dr. Mark Edelman.
About Dr. Mark Edelman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669483483
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelman works at
Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edelman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.