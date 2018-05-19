See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Mark Edelman, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3.5 (5)
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Edelman, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Edelman works at Center for Vein Restoration | Norwalk in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Center for Vein Restoration | Norwalk
    40 Cross St Ste 320, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 565-8346
    Center for Vein Restoration | Stamford
    1290 Summer St Ste 2100, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 565-8346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Ulcer
Venous Insufficiency
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Ulcer

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 19, 2018
    Dr Mark Edelman was absolutely wonderful , he explained my ultra sound results very thoroughly and was very professional as was the Ultra Sound Tech ( I don't remember her name but she was extremely nice , professional and so thorough to make sure she didn't miss anything ), and the rest of the office staff in the Norwalk office were so friendly and greeted me as if they knew me ! I will definitely go back and highly recommend this office.
    Karen Mangiacopra in Shelton — May 19, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Edelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063405819
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

